Cooluli Vibe Black 15 Liter Compact Portable Cooler Warmer Blackboard Mini Fridge for Bedroom, Office, Dorm, Car – Great for Skincare & Cosmetics (110-240V/12V)



Price: $99.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 15:05:47 UTC – Details)



The Vibe-15LE Mini Fridge features a versatile, magnetic blackboard front which adds a new degree of cool to the standard mini fridge. The blackboard front adds a old-school vibe, while serving useful for writing lists/reminders. Use with regular chalk or liquid chalk markers (not included). Do not use with dry-erase pens/markers.

CONVENIENT + LIGHTWEIGHT: The Cooluli Vibe 15-liter thermoelectric cooler/warmer blackboard mini fridge is sleek, durable and perfectly portable. This unit measures 10.5″ W x 12.75″ D x 14.75″ H and weighs 9 lbs. 2 oz.

QUICKLY SWITCH FROM COOLING TO WARMING: Go from cooling to warming with one quick switch.

ULTRA-VERSATILE + FUNCTIONAL: Use the Vibe-15LE compact cooler/warmer mini-refrigerator to store food, drinks, breast milk, insulin, skincare products, medications and other essentials.

MAGNETIC + BLACKBOARD FRONT: The stylish yet practical blackboard surface is perfect for storing magnets, and keeping notes and memos handy—in dorms, offices, nurseries, and on road trips, vacation, and tailgate parties. Chalk not included.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY + WARRANTY: The dual-voltage Vibe (110-240V/12V) works anywhere in the world. It features our 100% eco-friendly EcoMax Technology which uses minimum energy and prevents frost. The Vibe is supported by exceptional customer support and a 1-year limited warranty. Please refer to the Instruction Manual before use.