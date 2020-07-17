Cooluli Mini Fridge Electric Cooler and Warmer (4 Liter / 6 Can): AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric System w/ Exclusive On the Go USB Power Bank Option (White)



The Cooluli 4L Cooler & Warmer is perfect for home and office use as well as in the nursery, office or dorm room. It’s capable of holding six (6) 12 ounce cans. Our thermoelectric cooling system is popularly used as a beverage cooler, but the warming function shouldn’t be ignored. Save time in the morning by bringing your breakfast with you or save money by bringing your lunch and keeping it warm all day. Plus, we included both AC, DC and USB power cords to make the switch from standard (110V) to car (12V) to USB 2A power bank easy and convenient. No need to buy extra wires! We made it incredibly easy to switch from the cooling to the warming function as well. An easy-to-read display lights what setting the appliance is on and can be changed by simply flipping a switch. The Cooler & Warmer produces almost no noise (perfect for next to your bed to save a walk to the kitchen) and is compact and sleek enough to put on a desk at work. Cleaning the interior and exterior is extremely easy, simply wipe them down and the storage shelf inside is removable as well (for even easier cleaning as well as expanding to hold four 16 oz. bottles.) The Cooluli Cooler & Warmer also comes in five different colors: white, blue, pink, fuchsia and cow pattern. We’re proud to offer unique, innovative products and wanted to give you the options to match your room and style.FLEXIBLE INPUT: AC 100-120V,DC 12V/7A,48w max

SWITCH FROM HEATING TO COOLING: The thermoelectric system allows for easy switching from beverage cooler to food warmer! Holds up to six 12 oz. cans. Ideal size for use at home, in the nursery, office or dorm room – Mom’s love the ability to keep milk or formula at the right temperature. Bring your lunch to work in the morning and keep it hot all day. Change from cooling to heating with the flip of a switch!

AC/DC and USB ADAPTERS INCLUDED: The Cooluli Cooler & Warmer comes included with AC and DC power adapters – Easy to go from indoor 110V (AC) to car use by plugging the appliance into the car cigarette 12V (DC) adapter. Capable of being powered with a 2A power bank with included USB cord for even more portability! Not recommended for computer use as it may not generate enough power (Note when using USB power the Cooler/Warmer will only operate in ECO mode)

SLEEK, DURABLE DESIGN: The Cooler & Warmer has a beautiful matte finish on the outside. Sleek enough to leave at home or in the office – fits perfectly on your desk. Simply wipe it down to clean the inside and outside. The lightweight, sturdy polypropylene (PP) plastic design and magnetic self-lock latching door along with included DC adapter makes the Cooler/Warmer portable. The carrying handle on top makes transporting the appliance even more convenient.

THERMOELECTRIC COOLING SYSTEM: The thermoelectric cooler and food warmer works by transferring heat from one side of the device to the other along with electric energy. It’s recommended to wait 30 minutes before going from cold to hot. The Cooler & Warmer is 100% safe and Freon free. Since thermoelectric cooling works without refrigerants the Cooluli Cooler & Warmer is also environmentally friendly!

Exterior Dimensions: 11″ x 7-1/4″ x 10” / Cooling Capacity: 40ºF-45ºF below ambient temperature / Warming Capacity: 122ºF-144ºF