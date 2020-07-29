Cooluli Infinity Black 10 Liter Compact Portable Cooler Warmer Mini Fridge for Bedroom, Office, Dorm, Car – Great for Skincare & Cosmetics (110-240V/12V)



Price: $79.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 20:35:42 UTC – Details)



The Infinity-10L Cooler/Warmer Mini Fridge boasts efficiency & durability in a stylish compact unit. The all-purpose, thermoelectric Infinity features upgraded foam for better insulation and goes from cooling to warming with one switch. The Infinity is perfect for storing food, snacks, drinks, breast milk, insulin, skincare, personal care and beauty products, and medications.

CONVENIENT + LIGHTWEIGHT: The Cooluli Infinity 10-liter thermoelectric cooler/warmer mini fridge is chic and perfectly portable. This unit measures 9.4″ W x 11.4″ D x 13.4″ H and weighs 7.9 lbs.

QUICKLY SWITCH FROM COOLING TO WARMING: Go from cooling to warming with one quick switch.

ULTRA-VERSATILE + FUNCTIONAL: The dual-voltage Infinity (AC 100–240V/12V) works anywhere in the world. Use it as an extra storage space for food, drinks, breast milk, insulin, skincare, medications and other essentials.

STYLISH DESIGN: Sleek, glass-front mini refrigerator is ideal to use anywhere in your home, the nursery, office, dorm room, and on road trips, vacation, and tailgate parties.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY + WARRANTY: Features our advanced EcoMax Technology which uses minimum energy and prevents frost. The Infinity is supported by exceptional customer support and a limited 1-year warranty. Please refer to the Instruction Manual before use.