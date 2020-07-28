Cooluli Concord Black 20 Liter Compact Cooler Warmer Mini Fridge for Bedroom, Office, Car, Dorm – Portable Makeup Skincare Fridge with Digital Temperature Control



Price: $149.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 17:46:23 UTC – Details)

The Concord-20LDX Thermo-Electric Cooler/Warmer Mini Fridge by Cooluli is the epitome of efficiency and style. Easily switch from cooling to warming with the touch of a button—the Concord’s digital thermostat and easy-to-read display allows you to set your desired temperature for the ultimate in climate control. Once desired temperature is reached, your Concord goes into ECOmode, using just about half the power—saving you energy (and money)!

The Concord is perfect anywhere you need to store wine, food, beer, snacks, drinks, breast milk, insulin, skincare, personal care, and beauty products, medicine and other essentials at a speciﬁc temperature.

Its modern design features a compact yet spacious, 20-liter capacity and a tempered glass front. A molded inset carry handle on each side makes transport easy and convenient. Use it everywhere—the Concord’s sleek, stylish construction matches any décor; it’s the perfect addition to your home, countertop, business/office, dorm, hotel room, car/motor vehicle, or on your next road trip or tailgate party!

Exclusive EcoMax Technology features Cooluli’s unique cooling system, utilizing an advanced dual-core design; it’s ultra-powerful yet incredibly quiet and efficient. The Concord is 100% environmentally friendly and uses no refrigerants or Freons.

Cools down to: 40° below ambient temperature.

Warms up to: 149° on internal thermostat

All Cooluli products are backed by a one-year limited warranty and Cooluli’s unparalleled customer service.

CONVENIENT + LIGHTWEIGHT: The Concord-20LDX thermo-electric cooler/warmer/wine cooler mini fridge by Cooluli is sleek, compact and perfectly portable. This compact unit measures: 11.25″ W x 13.75″ D x 16.25″ H and weighs 13 lbs. 12 oz. The inner dimensions are 8.8″ L x 9″ D x 13.6″ H

CUSTOMIZED TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Adjust and set your desired temperature with the simple touch of a button with the digital thermostat on the easy-to-read display

ULTRA-VERSATILE + FUNCTIONAL: Use this cooler/warmer mini refrigerator as a beer and wine cooler, and to store food, snacks, drinks, breast milk, insulin, beauty and skincare products, and medications

STYLISH DESIGN: Sleek, glass-front mini fridge is ideal to use at home, in the nursery, office and dorm room, and on road trips, vacation, and tailgate parties

ADVANCED DUAL-CORE COOLING + WARRANTY: Innovative semiconductor operation is energy-efficient, ultra-quiet and 100% eco-friendly. The Concord is built to North American electrical standards. Please refer to the User Manual before use. A 1-year limited warranty is provided.