Cooluli Concord 20-liter Compact Cooler/Warmer Mini Fridge/Wine Cooler with Digital Thermostat + Dual-Core Cooling for Cars, Road Trips, Homes, Offices & Dorms (Renewed)

Stylish, Convenient & Versatile: The Cooluli Concord Mini Fridge is sleek, lightweight, compact and fully portable – keep food, drinks such as beer, wine, and soda cans, as well as insulin and medications at the perfect temperature at all times! The Concord can also be used as a skincare fridge for cosmetics and beauty products

Advanced Dual-Core Cooling: The Concord features innovative semiconductor operation which is energy-efficient, quiet, 100% eco-friendly, and built to North American electrical standards

Temperature Control: Set desired temperature on digital thermostat with touch of a button and easy-to-read display

Outer Dimensions: 11.25 in x 13.75 in x 16.25 in; Inner Dimensions: 8.8 in x 9 in x 13.6 in

This compact mini fridge comes with a 1 Year Limited Warranty provided by Cooluli USA