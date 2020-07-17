Cooluli Classic White 10 Liter Compact Portable Cooler Warmer Mini Fridge for Bedroom, Office, Dorm, Car – Great for Skincare & Cosmetics (110-240V/12V)



The Cooluli Classic 10-liter Thermoelectric Cooler/Warmer Mini Fridge is durable, efficient, and stylishly compact. The Classic 10-L features upgraded foam for better insulation and goes from cooling to warming with one quick switch. It’s perfect anywhere you need to store food, snacks, drinks, breast milk, insulin, skincare and beauty products, medications, and other essentials.

CONVENIENT + LIGHTWEIGHT: The Cooluli Classic 10-liter thermoelectric cooler/warmer mini fridge sports a clean, matte finish and a modern profile that’s perfectly portable. This unit measures: 9″ W x 11.25″ D x 13″ H and weighs 7.3 lbs.

EASILY SHIFT FROM COOLING TO WARMING: The simple flip of a switch gets your Classic-10L to go from cooling to warming easily.

MULTIPLE FUNCTIONS + USES: The Classic 10-L is ultra-versatile. Use it anywhere to store food, drinks, beer, snacks, breast milk, insulin, skincare, and medications.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: The Classic is dual voltage (100–240V/12V) so it works anywhere in the world. It also features our 100% eco-friendly EcoMax Technology, using minimum energy and preventing frost.

COOLULI CUSTOMER SERVICE + WARRANTY: All Cooluli products are supported by exceptional customer support and a 1-year limited warranty. Please refer to the Instruction Manual before use.