Coolpad Splatter unlocked smartphone with hands-free Amazon Alexa – 5.5″ Screen – 2GB RAM/16GB ROM -Android 7.0- Black



Price: $79.99

(as of Aug 23,2020 16:18:34 UTC – Details)



Coolpad Splatter, an unlocked LTE smartphone, will motivate customers to use their smartphone as a platform for expression. To share your favorite moments, Express your thoughts, to be in constant contact with those who matter most, and to constantly be inspired by what you see and feel. Coolpad Splatter has a Vivid 5.5″ HD display, a large 2500 mAh removable battery, 16 GB internal storage and expandable up to 32GB with a microSD card. The main camera has a 8MP camera with normal shot, night shot, and HDR modes Plus a 5MP front camera for great selfies. The Coolpad Splatter is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 (MSM 8917), 1.4 GHz, quad-core processor. Great for gaming, watching videos, and other multi-tasking needs. Coolpad customer service can be contacted at 1-877-606-5753.

Connectivity: BT 4.2/Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Data Speed: LTE: 150Mbps DL/ 50Mbps UL HSPA+: 42Mbps DL/ 5.76Mbps UL

Dispaly: 5.5” HD Display 1080 x 720 resolution, Camera: 8MP AF(Rear)/5MP (Front)

OS: Android 7.0, Video: Rec Resolution: 720p at 30 FPS, Battery: 2500mAh

16GB ROM+2GB RAM Micro SD card slot expandable to 32GB