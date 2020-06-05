Coolpad COOL10 announced with Helio P30, triple rear cameras, 4,900 mAh battery

China-based Coolpad has announced a brand new finances smartphone, dubbed Coolpad COOL10. The smartphone has the Helio P30 SoC on the helm with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs COOL UI9.0B primarily based on an unpecified model of Android.

The COOL10 sports activities a 6.51″ show with a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie digital camera. The display has a facet ratio of 19:9, however its decision is unknown. However, it is more likely to be HD+ contemplating the cellphone’s worth.

The again of the Coolpad COOL10 has a 3D arc design, and it is house to a triple digital camera setup that has a 16MP major digital camera with F/1.5 lens. The function of the opposite two cameras will not be identified, however we do know the snappers on the smartphone come with AI-powered options.

The Coolpad COOL10 includes a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication, however you even have the selection of unlocking the smartphone with your face utilizing the AI Face Unlock characteristic.

Fueling your entire bundle is a 4,900mAh battery, which attracts energy by a USB-C port.

The Coolpad COOL10 is available in three colours and is priced at CNY899 ($125/110). It’s up for pre-orders in China on JD.com, with shipments anticipated to start on June 12.











Coolpad COOL10 is available in three colours

Source (in Chinese)