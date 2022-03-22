According to Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and a member of the Hayastan All-Armenian Party, the government continues to lead the country into the abyss.

“Armenia is facing serious challenges,” a group in power continues to distort the history of the past and present, past and present, to lead the country to the abyss. What do you say, you say, there is a future, but that future is with concessions, we say, there is no future with concessions, in the name of peace you are trying to lead the country to new concessions, you will not open an era of peace, but of hell, chaos and “An era of new losses and all this you are trying to present as a battle between the past and the present,” Saghatelyan stated in the National Assembly.

He noted that there is no question of the past and the present.

“They came to power with the slogan ‘There is a future’, they are left in the past. It is enough to distort the events and happenings, understand the extent of your responsibility, you do not have a mandate to make new concessions to the country and blame all this on the previous ones. If there is no difference between you and your predecessors, why did you deceive the people, did you come to power to lose Artsakh? “Enough, come to your senses, the way you have chosen is the way of the destruction of this country,” said the opposition NA Deputy Speaker.