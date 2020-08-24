Cooking with SHAQ 8-in-1 Air Fryer Grill 2021 Model | Special Edition | Replaces Toaster Ovens, Convection Roaster with Rotisserie, Electric Indoor Grill by Shaquille O’Neal, 1500 Watts (Black)



Team up with legendry superstar Shaquille O’Neal and his high-performance air fryer and indoor grill convection combo complete with rotisserie oven. The Cooking with SHAQ Air Fryer Grill is part of SHAQ’s innovative lineup of kitchenware, nonstick cookware, air fryers and grilling products. Get BIG flavors and enjoy your family’s favorite crispy air fried meals, indoor BBQ grilling, rotisserie chickens, baked desserts, broiled fish and so much more. Grill crisp technology cooks food evenly on the nonstick grill plate in a whirlwind of superheated hot air for perfect grilling and air frying at the same time. Your burgers are tender on the inside with crisp, beautiful, char grill marks and flavor. For traditional air frying use the air fry crisper tray or the rotisserie spit for perfect rotisserie oven style meals. Cyclonic grill crisp convection technology and 5 heating elements cook food on all sides for perfect toasting, succulent roasting, and much more. Just press one of the intuitive pre-sets and let the SHAQ Air Fryer Grill calibrate the exact time and temperature required for a range of different foods including roast or fried chicken, salmon, pizza, roast beef, homemade cookies, cakes, pies, French fries, vegetables, and so much more! When you’re cooking with SHAQ, mealtime’s an event no one wants to miss. As Seen on TV.

SHAQ’S AIR FRYER & INDOOR GRILL CONVECTION COMBO: Replace your countertop toaster oven, air fryer, electric indoor grill, roaster, rotisserie, and more with full toast, roast, and extra-large baking capacity right on your kitchen countertop by basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal; his best seller Air Fryer Grill in durable steel design includes premium air fryer accessories

CYCLONIC GRILL CRISP TECHNOLOGY:450° non-stick grill plate grills and air fries food at the same time in a whirlwind of super-heated air for delicious, even indoor grilling with perfect tender doneness inside, char grill marks and outdoor BBQ flavor— cooks from frozen without thawing first; mesh crisper tray for traditional hot air frying French fries, chicken wings, or blooming onions with golden fried taste and texture, no deep fryer oil required

FULL ROTISSERIE, ROAST, TOAST, BAKE, BROIL CAPACITY: Elevate your cooking vs. ordinary convection ovens, air fryer toaster ovens and indoor grills with XL 930 cubic inch capacity and 5 all-over heating elements for family size meals and extra powerful, even heat; cook Sunday’s dinner roasts, bake your favorite cookies, custom toast your morning bagels, or broil fish; rotisserie oven chickens and meats cook to fall-off-the-bone perfection with a crispy, crunchy skin on the rotisserie spit set

8-in-1 VERSATILITY & EASY CLEAN-UP: 8 intuitive pre-set functions let you choose what you want to cook and how in one convenient countertop convection appliance: hot air fryer, air fry/grill, grill, broil, pizza/bake, toast/bagel, reheat, rotisserie; drip tray accessory catches crumbs, drips, and splatters to help keep inner surface clean— dishwasher safe parts

ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Programmable thermostat from 200°F – 450°F and timer/ auto shut-off across all cooking presets— custom toaster oven setting fits 6 slices of bread