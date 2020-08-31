Cooking with SHAQ 7-in-1 Electric Hot Air Fryer Oven Pro, Convection, Toast, Rotisserie, Air Fry, Roaster, Broil, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate, 12-Quart XL Capacity, Stainless Steel or Black— 1700 WATTS (Black)



Price: $149.99

(as of Aug 31,2020 19:50:31 UTC – Details)

Product Description

AIR FRY FASTER & HEALTHIER

1

2

3

4

5

6

AIR FRYER OVEN PRO FROM SHAQ – 10 Cooking pre-sets: rotisserie, pizza, roast / chicken, airfry / French fries, toast / pizza, bake, broil / shrimp, dehydrate, fish, steak, reheat – Includes: 12 qt air fryer and accessories: 2 crisper trays / air fryer racks , rotisserie spit set, fry basket, fry basket handle, drip tray, fetch tool

AIR CRISP TECHNOLOGY REPLACES CONVECTION OVENS, TOASTER, ROTISSERIE & MORE When you’re cooking with the SHAQ air fryer, your meals cook in a whirlwind of superheated hot air for a golden crisp outside and tender, evenly cooked inside across all cooking functions — roast beef for large gatherings, toast bagels for brunch, rotisserie ribs, air fry crispy pizza, dehydrate jerky

XL CAPACITY WITH TWO COOKING LEVELS – Large air fryer oven pro fits 12 oz. French fries or a 9” pizza on each roasting rack / crisping tray; SHAQ air fryers with two cooking levels are large enough to roast his favorite bacon-wrapped pork loin on the roasting rack / crisper tray and versatile enough for air frying salmon and asparagus at the same time using both racks

AIR FRY FASTER & HEALTHIER – vs. a deep fryer using little to no oil for up to 70% fewer calories from fat vs. deep fried food; easy to use electric air fryer not only promotes clean eating, dinner is ready quicker than your traditional convection oven with no lengthy preheating required – Auto Shut-Off

SET IT IN SECONDS – LCD Digital Control Panel with Auto Shut-Off and pre-programmed settings give you the ultimate ease and multi cooker versatility of seven different appliances right on your kitchen countertop; air fry, rotisserie, toast, or enjoy many different types of meals that practically cook themselves to near-perfect doneness or reheat and crisp last night’s pizza in one easy touch