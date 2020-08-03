COOAU Rechargeable Battery Powered Home Security Camera, Wireless 1080P HD Indoor/Outdoor WiFi Surveillance Camera, Waterproof, PIR Motion Detection, 2-Way Audio, Support Cloud & Micro SD Card Storage



Price: $69.99

(as of Aug 03,2020 11:58:19 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Super Clear Day Time Recording(1080P Full HD)

Adopting Hisilicon chip, high transmittance lens and high sensitivity sensor, COOAU wireless security camera delivers sharp and crisp Full HD 1080P images which show you the face of people, the road signs, plates and so on clearly.

You are never gonna miss any important details.

Infrared Night Vision Distance Reaches up to 55ft

The 3 IR lights will automatically turn on for light compensation when the ambient light gradually gets weaker and darker. (Premise: the night vision mode is set to “Auto” on the APP).

People who is 55ft far away from the camera can be captured by the lens.

Tips:

1.The image will turn into black and white when the camera switches to night vision mode

2.You are able to zoom-in on video to see better details within the coverage area.

3.The image quality of day time recording is better than that of night vision.

Accurate Human Motion Detection and Timely Alerts to Your Device

The unique human thermal detection makes the false alarms reduce by 20% than any other security cameras. The Alerts will be pushed to your phone instantly even if you are in another country. Events will be saved to to the micro SD card/cloud as your choice. You can check them anywhere and anytime.

Tips:

1. The sensitivity can be adjusted in 2 levels: Low&High;

2. The recording time after motion is detected can be set to 20S/40S/1Min;

3. You can set an Alarm Plan in which for example, the camera only detects motion at 19:00 pm-6:00 am. (For the purpose of avoid unnecessary false alarms and saving power)

2-Way Audio and High-fidelity Intercom(Talk to Visitors in Real Time)

The COOAU wireless outdoor camera integrates both microphone and speaker into one body. The microphone is able to pick up most sound that is far from the camera. The speaker makes sure your voice is clearly delivered to whoever is in front of the lens.

With the real time communication function, you are able to talk to your families, the delivery man, the pets, the elders, the children or the intruders. So it is not only a security camera, but also a baby monitor, pet camera (interacting with pets) doorbell and so on.

Super 130°Wide Angle Nearly Covers Every Corner You want to Monitor

The diameter of the lens reaches 2.5mm, which makes the coverage of the lens reach the true 130 degrees. As long as the installation angle is appropriate, you can use it to monitor most areas in front of your house.

At the same time, the magnetic ball mount allows the camera to be adjusted from various angles, which makes the camera’s monitoring range even wider.

10000 mAh Rechargeable Batteries(up to 6-month life span after being fully charged)

Built in 10000mAh rechargeable batteries is able to last up to 6 months at most after being fully charged.(Premise: 1.The trigger time is no more than 10 times per day; 2. Do not watch live videos)

The app will push you mesages automatically when the battery capacity drops down to 20% so that you can charge it in time.

Real Time Viewing in the APP: CloudEdge

You can watch video in real time, play back files, record videos manually in the APP.

The APP is available in Google Play and APP Stor

Share the Camera wtih Family Members

One camera can be shared with multiple family members. Just login another App account and share your camera by scanning QR code or input their account number. Camera sharing can also be easily removed.

Encrypted Cloud and 128GB SD Card Storage

Storage all motion events to the cloud service or local MicroSD card (not included, support up to 128GB). The encrypted cloud service provides off-site backup of critical moments, allows you to access and playback video history anytime, anywhere. When you activate the cloud service, the first 7-day will be free.

Wrok Normally in All Weather(IP65 Waterproof)

This COOAU security camera adopts sealed waterproof design which makes the camera work normally in all weathers, such as snow, sunlight, wind, rain and so on.

Durable and Sturdy for OUTDOOR use.

Work As Elder Monitor

This COOAU home security camera can be easily installed in anywhere of your home to have a 24-hour protection of the elder.

There is no need to worry about them when you go to work or in a business travel.

Work As Baby Monitor

Know what your baby is doing at any time in anywhere when you are away from the baby.

Place It in Garage

Place it in garage and no more worry about property loss.

Place it in the Front Door

You can know clearly who are passing your home, who is visiting your home.

What’s included in box

1 x Battery Powered Camera

1 x Outdoor Wall Mount

1 x Magnetic Ball Mount

1 x USB Cord

1 x User Manual

2 x Screws Bag

2 x 3M Adhesive Pad

1 x Quick User Guide

COOAU WiFi Rechargeable Wireless Battery Powered Security Camera



Love Your Home, Protect Your Home !

COOAU 1080P WiFi battery powered camera can be easily installed, connect the network with 2.4Ghz signal (5Ghz is not supported), you could place it on the table or hang on the indoor/outdoor wall without worrying about annoying wires and any complicated tools. It can help protect your home or business from any burglar or intruders even without a power supply.

Notice:

Not support 7/24 all day recording. It only starts to record videos when the PIR sensor of the camera detects the movements of human body.

Please install the microSD Card (not included) before powering on the camera. This camera supports microSD Card with capacity up to 128G.

Only work with 2.4GHz WiFi router, not work with 5Ghz WiFi.

Only works with CouldEdge app, other third party apps not supported.

