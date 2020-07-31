Coo-dunnit? Tour de France of pigeon racing rocked after 11 birds found dead in suspected poisoning

The Tour de France of pigeon racing has actually been struck by scandal after 11 birds were found dead with suspected poisoning – requiring the withdrawal of 2,000 French entries to the competitors.

The Barcelona 2020 pigeon race will occur tomorrow without a strong French contingent after the death of the birds today.

A more 7 pigeons were found unhealthy in real estate they were kept in in northern area of Ch éreng, triggering Club des Internationaux Fran çais (CIF) to withdraw its birds from the significant yearly occasion.

An autopsy has actually currently exposed one of the dead pigeons had a car fluid referred to as AdBlue in its guts, according to the Belgian organisers of the race.

It is feared a watering can was poisoned with the compound and after that water was put from it into the pigeons’ drinking trough.

‘Nobody desired this, everybody is ravaged,’ stated race organiser Luc de Geest, from the Cureghem Center group, according to the France24

The Barcelona race is the endurance occasion of the year for European pigeon racers. Almost 15,000 pigeons race 660 miles throughout the Pyrenees for a ₤225,000 reward.

The French pigeons had actually collected in Ch éreng this year ahead of the race, rather of in Belgium, to reduce motions due to coronavirus.

Some within the racing neighborhood have actually responded with glee to the news – and have actually been branded ‘vultures’ and parasites’ by the president of the French pigeon fanciers’ club, Philippe Odent, who explained the poisoning as a ‘deadly error’.

In a letter to organisation members, he stated: ‘Their words are indifferent to me and it would be do them excessive honour to discuss them however I believe that thankfully numerous have actually recognized the kind of unfortunate characters they are.’

The race in Barcelona will go on tomorrow.

De Geest stated: ‘This is the worst thing that has actually occurred to us in majority a century of Barcelona.’

‘And in a year in which [the coronavirus] was currently so limiting for the pigeon sport. Barcelona was expected to be a celebration, however it makes the catastrophe year even worse.’