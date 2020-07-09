Convicted Terrorist Susan Rosenberg Is On Black Lives Matter Fundraising Board

Susan Rosenberg, a convicted terrorist, is on the executive board of Thousand Currents, the group that delivers funding for Black Lives Matter.

A Literal Communist Terrorist!

In the 1970s and 1980s, Rosenberg was involved in the May 19th Communist Organization, a terrorist group that was behind multiple bomb attacks. The group also provided support to the Black Liberation Army, a black supremacist terror organization.

Rice was charged with being involved in the 1983 bombings of the Capitol Building, the usa National War College, and the New York Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, although these charges were later dropped in a plea deal by other group members. She was suspected to be involved with the 1981 Brink’s Robbery that resulted in the death of a guard and two police officers, and was also sought after in connection of the prison escape of Assata Shakur, a murderer and leader of the BLA.

Rosenberg was jailed for 58 years in 1984 for explosives possession, but was released on January 20th 2001, with her sentence commuted by outgoing President Bill Clinton. Now, 19 years later, is the Vice Chair of Thousand Currents. Rosenberg’s group “provides the legal and administrative framework” that lets Black Lives Matter “fulfill its mission,” according to their website.

Black Lives Matter Are Dangerous

Bernard Kerik, the former NYPD Commissioner, told Tucker Carlson about Rosenberg’s criminal past on his show on Fox News on Wednesday evening.

Rosenberg “was a radical revolutionary… and now she’s out. Who does she work for? Black Lives Matter,” Kerik said. “We’re missing something here. I think the DOJ should be looking at Black Lives Matter as a terrorist organisation.”

“Black Lives Matter is a revolutionary Marxist group,” he continued. “It wants to overthrow this government and this country.” We know this from their leaders, that are admitted Marxists, and now the folks behind the scenes, including Rosenberg. Even if Black Lives Matter itself was seemingly unblemished, being controlled by a literal convicted terrorist, should make everyone concerned.