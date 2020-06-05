Convicted terrorist ‘mastermind’ has received over £800,000 legal aid to seek ‘torture’ compensation

Rangzieb Ahmed misplaced three of the fingernails on his left hand in an underground torture chamber within the metropolis of Rawalpindi.

Officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence company (ISI) — Pakistan’s equal of our MI5 — pulled them out with pliers, he claims.

He was additionally crushed with modified cricket stumps, whipped and suffered additional cruelties by the hands of these working for the Islamic Republic.

Ahmed is British. He was born and lived in Greater Manchester.

He had travelled to Pakistan to work for a charity serving to victims of the earthquakes that periodically have an effect on the nation. Or so he mentioned.

What he allegedly endured within the 13 months he spent in Pakistani custody was an outrage towards the legal guidelines and liberties we supposedly maintain expensive within the UK.

But there are {qualifications} to this horror story — private particulars that make it much less simple; his protestations much more cynical.

Ahmed can be a convicted terrorist ‘mastermind’; UK chief of the Al Qaeda community, which crashed planes into the Twin Towers in New York and impressed the 7/7 assaults in London that killed 56 and injured a whole lot extra.

It was additionally, the U.S. claims, behind the beheading of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi in 2002.

Ahmed was linked by proof to greater than a kind of outrages.

In 2008, he was sentenced to life imprisonment within the UK for planning additional ‘mass murder’ assaults. He felt it was his ‘duty’, the court docket heard.

He was the primary particular person within the UK to be discovered responsible of the brand new offence of directing terrorism, and he stays behind bars.

In the course of his Al Qaeda actions, Ahmed had travelled the world on missions to kill.

In Dubai he was recorded boasting that he was ‘higher even than a manager’ in ‘the company’, as he known as Al Qaeda.

On steadiness, it’s unlikely he was in Pakistan to assist earthquake victims.

But whereas in Pakistan, Ahmed fell into the fingers of those that endorsed a extra bodily strategy to regulation enforcement than he would have anticipated again in Rochdale.

None of what Ahmed informed the ISI below duress in Rawalpindi had a bearing on the prosecution proof introduced at his subsequent UK trial.

Those convictions relied on refined secret surveillance of him carried out whereas he was on Al Qaeda operations within the Persian Gulf.

Yet it’s not Pakistan from which Ahmed has been in search of redress for the inhuman therapy he suffered there.

Pakistan, frankly, doesn’t give a rattling what number of fingernails its brokers extracted.

Instead, it was reported final month that MI5 is to current ‘further evidence’ in a UK court docket later this yr to strive to head off a legal motion introduced by Ahmed to win compensation from the British Government for what occurred to him practically 4,000 miles away.

Ahmed claims the authorities right here knew full properly what would happen when he travelled to Pakistan and, certainly, colluded with the authorities there in his torture-assisted interrogations.

In the course of his Al Qaeda actions, Ahmed had travelled the world on missions to kill. Pictured: A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa 2014

Somali Al-Shebab fighters collect on February 13, 2012 in Elasha Biyaha, within the Afgoei Corridor, after an illustration to assist the merger of Al-shebab and the Al-Qaeda community

The Al Qaeda boss has reportedly received Legal Aid — from the UK taxpayers he had needed to kill — that’s not less than £800,000 and creeping ever nearer to the £1 million mark.

This is a morally advanced story as a result of, for all of the barbarity on the coronary heart of Ahmed’s creed, his case highlights uncomfortable truths nearer to dwelling.

After the 9/11 assaults in 2001, the UK, below Prime Minister Tony Blair, allowed itself to be drawn into alliances with a number of overseas governments that had a shared antipathy in the direction of Islamic terror teams however had been much more careless of human rights and democracy.

So we noticed the ‘extraordinary rendition’ of Islamist suspects to prisons and interrogation centres in allied Third World international locations or in Eastern Europe, the place they might be questioned in methods not allowed within the West.

The outcomes of those brutal interrogations had been then handed to our spymasters.

The Mail has drawn consideration previously to these embarrassing iniquities — and Ahmed’s case sits on the fault line between a good society and terror. Often, throughout the previous 20 years, that line has been blurred and even crossed by our supposed defenders.

Should we then really feel sorry for Rangzieb Ahmed?

That is for the person reader to resolve, though he makes an unsympathetic sufferer of injustice and his pursuit of ‘compensation’ might anger individuals additional.

But not less than one, extremely unlikely, determine — a Conservative Party grandee, no much less — feels his rights are value arguing for.

Ahmed, 44, spent a lot of his grownup life engaged in radical Islamism. In the 1990s he was imprisoned in India for alleged militant actions in Kashmir.

It was strain from the UK Government that lastly noticed him launched after seven years.

But he was neither grateful nor completed with terrorism.

In truth, he turned a key UK participant within the world community created and led by Osama Bin Laden.

In September 2007 Ahmed was arrested by officers of Greater Manchester Police’s anti-terror unit at Heathrow after getting off a aircraft from Pakistan.

He was later charged with three offences below the Terrorism Act 2000: directing an organisation involved within the fee of acts of terrorism; possessing three books for functions of terrorism; and possessing a rucksack containing traces of explosive.

But as he awaited trial, his attorneys and the marketing campaign group Human Rights Watch made detailed allegations about what had befallen Ahmed in Pakistani custody between his arrest by the ISI in August 2006 and when he was deported to the UK.

It was claimed that Mr Ahmed was held in an underground detention centre and questioned about Al Qaeda and Shehzad Tanweer, a kind of who took half within the 7/7 London bombings in 2005. Pictured: A lady with surgical burns covers her face as she is led from Edgware Road tube station following the fear assault in 2005

Tayab Ali, of London regulation agency McCormacks, mentioned: ‘Mr Ahmed has accidents which might assist the allegation of torture, together with having his fingernails pulled out.

‘We will examine whether or not there may be British authorities complicity in his detention and torture.’

It was claimed that he was held in an underground detention centre and questioned about Al Qaeda and Shehzad Tanweer, a kind of who took half within the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

At first he was ‘simply punched’ however later he was hit with sticks and strips of tyre connected to picket staves.

On the eighth day of detention his captors started to pull out his fingernails sliver by sliver, giving him painkilling injections after every session. It took greater than every week for the three fingernails to be totally eliminated.

During these classes, written questions had been submitted to his torturers by others not within the room.

Ahmed claimed he was visited in jail by American officers.

He was additionally seen by British officers who confirmed him images of suspects.

The Foreign Office confirmed that Ahmed had been visited by officers from the excessive fee in Islamabad.

His trial at Manchester Crown Court started in September 2008.

Beforehand, his attorneys made a lot of allegations to the choose, Mr Justice Saunders, in an try to get the case thrown out due to the mistreatment their consumer had suffered in Pakistani custody.

Mr Ahmed’s trial at Manchester Crown Court started in September 2008. Pictured: Manchester Crown Court

They mentioned that whereas being held he was certain, hooded and questioned by MI5 officers. Greater Manchester Police had additionally handed questions to his interrogators.

But the choose, who heard MI5’s response to the allegations in personal, was not persuaded.

He dismissed Ahmed’s declare that his fingernails had been pulled out shortly earlier than he met MI5 officers. The case went forward.

The compelling proof laid naked Ahmed’s dedication to Al Qaeda.

He was tracked as he travelled to South Africa from Pakistan through China and the Middle East to participate in an undisclosed mission, which was aborted when its controller was killed in a U.S. missile strike. By then Ahmed had reached Dubai.

He was so important to Al Qaeda, the court docket heard, {that a} junior operative was despatched from Britain to acquire probably incriminating paperwork from Ahmed earlier than the latter flew dwelling.

A taxi driver, Habib Ahmed (they had been unrelated) was the second man, who was ordered to acquire and carry a Filofax and two train books belonging to Rangzieb Ahmed ‘that contained information on how Al Qaeda operatives could contact each other’.

Some of the passages had been in invisible ink.

When the key books had been later recovered at Habib Ahmed’s dwelling, they had been mentioned to have included a telephone quantity for Hamza Rabia, described because the quantity three in Al Qaeda.

Other entries included one for Khalid Habib, described as Al Qaeda’s quantity six and a bomb-maker, and a suspected terrorist financer related with the Madrid practice bombings.

The two terrorists had been bugged whereas they met in a Dubai resort room and of their automotive once they returned to Manchester.

The senior Ahmed was heard boasting of assembly Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, organiser of the 9/11 assaults.

Referring to Al Qaeda, the junior confederate mentioned ‘I heard you’ve grow to be a supervisor now’, to which his colleague replied: ‘Yeah, higher even than a manager, mate.’

Rangzieb Ahmed was convicted of two of the three expenses towards him and sentenced to life with a minimal time period of ten years.

In a bombshell intervention within the House of Commons in July 2009, MP David Davis accused the Government of ‘outsourcing’ the torture of terrorist suspects overseas

Mr Justice Saunders informed him: ‘You were not an insignificant member of Al Qaeda… I am satisfied you are dedicated to the cause of Islamic terrorism.’

But one side of the proof towards Ahmed raised a troubling query.

He and his Al Qaeda confederate had been below surveillance in Dubai in December 2005 — greater than six months earlier than he went to Pakistan, the place he was arrested and tortured.

Knowing what they did about Ahmed’s actions and having secured damning proof, why did Greater Manchester Police and the British safety companies permit him to stay at massive and even journey to Pakistan?

One one that was certain he knew the reply to that was Conservative former Shadow Home Secretary David Davis.

In a bombshell intervention within the House of Commons in July 2009, Mr Davis accused the Government of ‘outsourcing’ the torture of terrorist suspects overseas.

He mentioned he had proof that British brokers ‘deliberately allowed Rangzieb Ahmed to leave the UK for Pakistan, then tipped off officials there, knowing he would be arrested and tortured.’

Greater Manchester Police and MI5, who had been monitoring Ahmed for months within the UK, drew up an inventory of questions for the ISI to put to him, Mr Davis alleged, including: ‘He ought to have been arrested by the UK in 2006. He was not.

Greater Manchester Police and MI5 (pictured the MI5 constructing at Thames House, London), who had been monitoring Ahmed for months within the UK, drew up an inventory of questions for the ISI to put to him, Mr Davis alleged

The authorities knew he supposed to journey to Pakistan, so they need to have prevented that. Instead, they advised ISI arrest him. They knew he could be tortured.’

Mr Davis additionally mentioned that Manchester police accessed Ahmed’s UK medical data inside days of him telling British intelligence officers who visited him in jail that he had been tortured.

They deny he made such complaints. Mr Davis stays resolute in his beliefs.

Back in 2009, Labour Foreign Secretary David Miliband (pictured), Home Secretary Jacqui Smith (and her successor Alan Johnson) and MI6 head Sir John Scarlett all denied UK complicity in torture overseas

He informed the Mail: ‘This is yet another case which demonstrates the need for a proper judge-led inquiry into all these areas where the British Government and its agencies appear to co-operate with other states in rendition and torture.’

Back in 2009, Labour Foreign Secretary David Miliband, Home Secretary Jacqui Smith (and her successor Alan Johnson) and MI6 head Sir John Scarlett all denied UK complicity in torture overseas.

The Mail has spoken to sources inside the Pakistani intelligence group in regards to the Ahmed case and Pakistan’s personal ‘interrogation policy’.

One former officer mentioned: ‘If a detainee is co-operating, he is well treated, provided with all facilities and allowed to see his family members. But if he is difficult, all the old and new ways of interrogation are applied.’

Ahmed launched an attraction towards his convictions, primarily based not on his declared innocence however on the allegation that he had been tortured in Pakistan with British complicity earlier than he went on trial.

The affair took an much more surreal flip when he and one other senior Al Qaeda determine — Salahuddin Amin, jailed for all times for planning a mass-casualty bombing marketing campaign in Britain — sought a judicial inquiry into the actions of the safety companies.

In 2011, Ahmed’s attraction was thrown out. Lord Justice Hughes mentioned even when the alleged torture had taken place, it had no impact on the trial.

Ahmed’s additional try to get the European Court of Human Rights to overturn his convictions additionally failed.

Ahmed’s additional try to get the European Court of Human Rights (pictured) to overturn his convictions additionally failed

But whereas he stays in jail — he certified for parole in January — he’s nonetheless attempting to get compensation for his therapy in Pakistan. He desires the case heard on the High Court in London.

His solicitor, Raju Bhatt, mentioned of the reported MI5 intervention in his consumer’s compensation declare: ‘We shall be resisting this. I’m attempting to take directions from my consumer however it is rather troublesome when he’s locked up 23-and-a-half hours a day. It does quite put issues in perspective when persons are complaining about how the pandemic lockdown has curtailed their actions.

‘Rangzieb has given several consistent accounts of what happened to him. If you are seeking a more definitive one, perhaps you should ask the security services. They seem to think they have it.’