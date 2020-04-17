Converse Bank has increases authorized capital – Armenian News

Official news release by Converse Bank

The authorized capital of Converse Bank has enhanced by AMD 3,531 B (USD 7.4 million). The choice on replenishment of the authorized capital was taken at the General Shareholder Meeting of the Bank on April 2.

“Eurnekian Family has always prioritized the expansion of their presence in Armenia and Artsakh and has continuously made contributions to the economic development and charity programs. Our decision is a significant step toward the creation of a stronger and more rapidly growing Bank. On the other hand, we do believe that the Armenian economy is attractive and has a sustainable financial sector with a large earning potential. By increasing the capital we express our confidence in the Bank in the view of implementation of the upcoming plans,” Jorge Alberto Del Aguila, Converse Bank CJSC Board participant as well as the agent of Eurnekian Family in Armenia, claimed.

“The ordinal increase of capital was planned under the Bank’s development programs for 2020, which was approved back in the past year. We completed the process in April. In the recent years Converse Bank has demonstrated a progressively steady growth in the core business indicators by providing a firm level of profitability. The increase of capital will enable the Bank to preserve the growth rate. The funds will be used to expand the financing of small and medium businesses, as well as to achieve the strategic objectives of the Bank, among which the development of remote digital services,” Artur Hakobyan, the Chief Executive Officer of Converse Bank CJSC claimed.

Converse Bank was established in1993 The Bank settings itself as a global bank as well as sees the retail financial solutions as a concern instructions of advancement. The Bank’s primary economic outcomes presented lasting development characteristics in the duration of 31.122016-31122019, the properties expanded by 71% as well as made up regarding AMD 326.6 B at the end of 2019, the lending profile expanded by 90% as well as totaled up to regarding AMD 226.7 B, the obligations enhanced by 77% as well as made regarding AMD 281.6 B, as well as the web revenue expanded approximately 3.5 times as well as transformed AMD 5.4 B. The ROE made 12.9% based upon the 2019 results.