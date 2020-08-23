Convention will test Trump’s ability to explain away the US economic collapse

But the “V” punctuates from the bottom of an economic crater; its instructions from here stays unpredictable. At minimum, that makes complex Trump’s job of digging out of his deep political hole versus Democratic candidate Joe Biden this fall.
The plain polarization of 21st century politics makes economic conditions simply one consider forming election results. Cultural problems might matter more. And in 2020, the distinct nature of Trump’s presidency and distinct scenarios of his economic issues make their impacts all the harder to fathom.
Economic collapse did not trigger Trump’s political issues. Disaffection with his dissentious management and unpredictable habits has actually made him the very first president never ever to reach 50% approval in his term. Solid development, low joblessness and strong monetary markets didn’t keep his celebration from losing its House bulk in 2018, or keep Trump from falling back Biden early this year.