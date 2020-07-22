They were all members of the Felician Sisters convent in Livonia, outside of Detroit, ranging in ages from 69 to 99, the executive director for mission advancement, Suzanne English, confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. A 13th sister initially survived the virus but passed away from its effects in June.
The sisters were long-time members of the convent and leave behind a legacy of service, according to their obituaries supplied by English. They all served the others through different roles, from teaching to helping at-risk children to playing music to publishing a 586-page book in regards to the history of the convent.
One sister won a commercial script-writing contest for Campbell’s Soup with her second-grade class. Another was assigned to the Felician Generalate in Rome twice and worked as secretary in the English section of the Vatican Secretariat of State.
“We grieve for each of our sisters who has passed during the time of the pandemic throughout the province, and we greatly appreciate all of those who are holding us in prayer and supporting us in a number of ways,” said Sister Mary Christopher Moore, provincial minister of Our Lady of Hope Province.
English said the Livonia convent is one of 60 convents in the US and Canada, and also a mission in Haiti, where in fact the 469 Felician Sisters of North America reside.
The Global Sisters Report said the death of the 13 sisters in Livonia will be the worst loss in life to a community of religious women in the united states since the 1918 influenza pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic in March, the convent, like other long-term housing residences, implemented a no-visitors rule and placed restrictions on group activities to help curb the spread of herpes, according to Global Sisters Report.
‘It kind of shattered our faith life only a little bit’
“Some of our sisters who have had COVID-19 are struggling to recover from a variety of effects, including continuing weakness, respiratory issues and more,” a statement released by Felician Sisters in early July read.
In the United States, nearly 142,000 have died from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of cases on Tuesday. More than 3.89 million folks have been infected with herpes in the united states.