Controversy over seigniorage in Lebanon is a warning sign

The controversy over the Lebanese reserve bank’s choice to record seigniorage as a property in its crisis-torn balance sheet is no parochial matter. Across the world, unusual things are taking place to this crucial income for reserve banks and financing ministries.

Described as the earnings made from printing cash, seigniorage is the distinction in between the quantity reserve banks get on releasing cash and the much lower expense of producing it, and the generally paltry interest paid to business count on the reserves they hold at the reserve bank.

Seigniorage is a important possession, since releasing cash and investing it in low-risk securities has actually constantly been a successful company. Traditionally, reserve banks have actually dealt with the earnings in accounting terms as an earnings stream instead of a property. Yet putting a capital worth on the affordable future earnings is not totally outrageous. Indeed, it is odd that what is perhaps any reserve bank’s most important possession does not appear on the balance sheet.

Provided that a reserve bank’s liabilities are not denominated in foreign currency and are not index-linked, today worth of seigniorage will constantly ensure solvency. This is real even where, under traditional accounting, the reserve bank is lossmaking and revealing a shortage …