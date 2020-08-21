Controversy & Comfort Food! Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In September!

It’s over half a year into the pandemic, and streaming home entertainment is more vital than ever. After all, when some individuals get tired, they do ridiculous things like THROW HOME PARTIES and GO HANG OUT AT BARS!

So what does Netflix need to keep everybody glued to their screens in September?

On the initial side they are attempting something brand-new with Sherlock’s kid sibling Enola Holmes— played by Stranger Things fan favorite Millie Bobby Brown— in addition to getting twisted with Sarah Paulson as Ratched, courting controversy with the NC-17 French tween movie Cuties, and going remarkable with Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson in The Devil All The Time

But the streaming giant is likewise filling you up with favorites like the Back To The Future trilogy, Magic Mike, the last season of The Good Place, and EVERY season of Sister, Sister.

Unfortunately you’re losing on a number of well-known scary motion pictures right prior to October– as Train To Busan, The Witch, and Tucker and Dale VS Evil are all on their escape.

See the complete list of everything coming and going next month (listed below)!