Controller Gear Authentic and Officially Licensed Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Outdoor Pattern – Nintendo Switch Lite Skin – Nintendo Switch



Price: $9.99 - $7.99

(as of Aug 03,2020 17:12:39 UTC – Details)



Join your favorite, familiar faces over at nook Inc. On their next business Venture! Our Officially Licensed Nintendo Switch Lite skins are a great way to customize, protect and enhance your Nintendo Switch Lite system. For the ultimate Nintendo fan, skin your Nintendo Switch today to celebrate your favorite video game. Includes 2 Premium 3M vinyl sheets, Console sold separately.

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Scratch Resistant, Easy on – Easy Off, Leaves No Residue

Peel. Press. Play.

Made in the USA. Package may Vary

Item is only “Skin”, Nintendo Switch Lite not included