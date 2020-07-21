Controller for PS4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 – OUBANG PS4 Remote Control with Charging Cable,Good Choice on PS4 Game Joystick Gift for Christmas,Brithday (Ruby)

Price:
Product Description
OUBANG is a professional game controller manufacturer who commit to bring quality and inexpensive products.
Sapphire and Ruby and Black elf DualShock 4 Wireless Controller,Choose Your Favorite
Integrated light bar (7 colors)
Integrated light bar precisely track players’ position and movements in supported games
Built-in speaker and 3.5mm stereo headset jack
Provide new audio options
Sharing at your Fingertips
Share button makes social interactions easy with instant gamepay video and screen uplods
Multi-touch and clickable touch-pad
Open up new gameplay possibilities
Large Capacity Lithium Battery & Update issue
Capacity: 900mAh Working time: 5-8 hour Charging time: 1-2 hours Standby time: 48 hours
All the 3rd party ps4 controller need update firmware manually after the Playstation 4 OS update at some time.
Where can I find the newest firmware? On website(www.ioubang.com) or Email or Call
How to pair the ps4 controller to PC?
If your PC have the bluetooth, press “Share”and “Home”buttons before pairing;
If not, need a bluetooth adapter or use cable to connect to your PC;
Another way is connect on steam.
PLATFORM
PS4
PS4
PS4
PS4
PS3
FEATURES:For Playstation 4 controller,33ft wireless distance;Sixaxis;Dual shock 4.
NEW FEATURES: Built-in speaker and 3.5mm stereo jack, Multi touch and clickable touch pad, Integrated light bar, Sharing at your Fingertips.Equipped with the latest motion sensing technology and the latest vibration
PRECISION CONTROL: The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the DualShock 4’s analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control
HOLD A GOOD CHARGE: Built-in 900mAh battery.Be easily recharged by plugging it into PlayStation 4 system.Charge efficiently with 3.3ft short charger cord which comes
PROMISE LIFE TIME WARRANTY to ensure you happy with OUBANG PS4 remote all the time