Controller for PS4 Diswoe Wireless Controller for Playstation 4/3/Pro/Slim/PC, Touch Panel Gamepad with Dual Vibration and Audio Function, Gyro and Mini LED Indicator



Price: $34.99

【Wide System Compatibility】- Fully compatible with PS4/PS4 pro/Slim/PS3. USB wired connection supports PC(Windows 7/8/8.1/10). You can enjoy most of the games in multiple platforms with gamepad. (Note: please activate device with USB cable for the first match connection)

【New Way to Play】- The clickable touch pad and integrated light bar offer you a new way to play games. Additionally, 3.5mm audio jack supports compatible headphone, so you can plug your headset to completely immerse yourself in a gaming world. Meanwhile you don’t have to worry the game sound will trouble your families or girlfriend in the next room.

【Maximum Gaming Comfort】- Compared with other normal game controllers, our game pad is ergonomically designed with asymmetric joysticks. Handles are made of non-slip and sweatproof materials, which give you a firm and secure grip, yet soft enough to ensure maximum comfort even for those long fun-filled gaming streaks.

【Six-Axis & Dual Vibration】Equipped with the latest motion sensing technology, built-in three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerator. With the three features, it can detect omnidirectional dynamic information including Roll, Pitch and Yaw. Two built-in dual vibration motors for real game dynamics make you feel like you are on the battlefield and give you compelling gaming experience.

【Large Battery & Efficient Charging】- Adopted with 600mAh rechargeable battery, our wireless controller offers longer nonstop playing time which is up to 8 hours. In standby mode, it can be easily charged by plugging it into the PlayStation 4 system with any standard charger with a micro USB port.