Controller for Nintendo Switch, BEBONCOOL Pro Controller for Switch/Switch Lite, Replacement for Nintendo Switch Controller, Wireless Connection with Switch Controller Support Auto Turbo [Upgrade]

Product Description

Support

1 Switch controller +4 Joycon Charging

Switch / Switch Lite

Charging Port

Type-C

Micro-B

Micro-B

Micro-B

Type-C

Turbo

X

X

X

✓

Motion Control

✓

✓

✓

✓

Vibration

✓

✓

✓

✓

Wireless

✓

✓

✓

✓

🎮 🎁 [ For Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite]– This pro controller for Nintendo switch is compatible with Nintendo switch and switch Lite. The pro controller with same function as the official which supports turbo, motion, vibration and supports most of popular games such as Animal Crossing, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda.(Support the newest version console)

🎮 🎁 [ UPGRADE Auto Turbo: 20 shots/s ]– Our wireless controller for switch supports AUTO and manual turbo operation. 3 adjustable turbo speed: 5/12/20 shoots/s. Set up continue attack by pressing “ T” + “Y” button. Just one button operation on this pro controller and increase your fighting skill and get round victory.

🎮 🎁 [ Motion control & Dual motor & Screenshoot ]– You can control moving direction, manage vision and throwing hat with this wireless controller for switch. Controller for Nintendo Switch can be adjusted with 3 levels shock: strong, medium and weak, providing excellent vibration effect.

🎮 🎁 [ 12-15 Hrs Long Playing Time ]– Pro controller for Nintendo Switch supports 12-15 hours playing time after full charged by Type-C USB cable, long time playing as pro controller official. The sensitive rocker and its’ high performance as the official, you won’t miss!

🎮 🎁 [Usage Guide and Support ] We have upload related operation videos such as connecting, calibration. please search “Q45” on Youtube to get solutions. If there is any question about this upgraded pro controller, please feel free to contact us anytime.