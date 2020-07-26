Controller Charger for Xbox One, YAEYE Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox One/Xbox One S/Xbox One X/Xbox One Elite, High Speed Docking Charging Station with 2 x 1200mAh Rechargeable Battery Packs



Price: $22.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 23:20:10 UTC – Details)





【Dual Charging Slot & IC Protection Chip】: LED lights clearly indicate the charging status, Red while charging, Green while fully charged. Built in intelligent protection chip, prevent to be over-current, over-heat,over-voltage, short-circuit, never over-charge your controllers, also Ideal for saving your place to store when you’re not playing.

【High Quality Battery Pack & High Speed Xbox One Charger】: Comes with 2 rechargeable 1200 Mah Ni-MH national certification batteries packs. Full-Charged within 2.5 hours and when fully charged, providing 8-10 hours long playtime. Fast charging and long time play!

【Two Charging Methods】- Method 1: Charging the battery packs inside the controller; Method 2: Directly Charging the batteries on the charging dock; Let you Focus on game play, never worried about low battery.

【What You Get】: You will get 1 x Dual Controller Docking Station, 2 x 1200mAh NiMH Xbox One Rechargeable Battery, 1 x Micro-USB Charging Cable, 1 x User Manual, If you have any question with the YAEYE controller charger, please feel free to contact us, all messages would be replied within 24 hours.