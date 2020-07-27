Controller Charger for Xbox One/S/X/Elite Controller, with Upgraded 3× 1200 mAh Rechargeable Battery Packs, OIVO Xbox One Controller Charging Dock Station- 3 Packs Battery Included



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 03:22:46 UTC – Details)





🔋🔋🔋Long-life Battery: With 3 PACKS Large 1200mAh NlMH Battery, each provides up to 3000 cycle times, 30-35 hours of standby time, 20 hours of playing time; Remove batteries as consumables thru perpetual life, the 3 pack of batteries included would extend the service life.

Easy To Use: When you are not gaming, simply place the Xbox One Controller on the Charging Station, and it will begin charging automatically using the rechargeable batteries. The icons will change from green and red while actively charging and revert back to green once fully charged.

Safe&Reliable: The Battery packs and Charging station benefit from a built-in intelligent protection chip, designed to prevent to be over-current, over-heat,over-voltage, short-circuit, as a precaution, never over charge; The battery packs are built to last, with a lifespan of over 3000 charging cycles.

3-Year Warranty Support: Any issue please feel free to contact us, our after-sale service support team @oivogames will offer help for you. Please refer to OIVO’s website for more information.