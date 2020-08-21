Controller Battery Pack for Xbox One, BEBONCOOL Battery Pack Rechargeable with Charger for Xbox One, 2×2600 mAh Battery Pack Work for Xbox One/Xbox One S/Xbox One X/Xbox One Elite Controller



Price: $19.80

(as of Aug 21,2020 12:32:20 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Capacity

3*2550 mAh

2*1200 mAh

2*2550 mAh

Charging Models

3

2

3

Standby Mode

Auto-Power off

Auto-Power off

Auto-Power off

Package

3 Batteries & 1 Battery Charger

2 Batteries & 1 Controller Stand

2 Batteries & 1 Battery Charger

【26+hrs Long-lasting Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox One】Large capacity rechargeable batteries for Xbox one/Xbox One S/Xbox One X/Xbox One Elite controller. Single battery supports up to 15H continuous playing for hardcorn xbox one users, and up to week of playing time for casual gamers. 2*2600 mAh battery pack gives you endless joy when you play games with Xbox console

【2000+ Times Longer Recycle Times Rechargeable Battery】The rechargeable battery pack has been made of improvement NiMH materials, rechargeable more than 2000 cycles, share 4 times longer life than those 1000 mAh cradle charging station battery pack. These rechargeable battery pack are ideal choices for non-rechargeable batteries

【Overcharge Protection】Controller battery pack are made of anti-rust and anti-aging ring, which prevent batteries from leak issue. Advanced overcharged tech, charging at constant voltage, gives you short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage protection, ensure safe charging when you leave your Xbox one controller overnight

【2.5H Quick Charging Speed】Simply put the rechargeable battery inside X one controller when you playing.Plug the battery into charging station, the charging indicators will clearly show charging status Green light – fully charged, red light – charging, allows you know the battery pack charging status at anytime. And you will get rechargeable X one controller battery pack within 4 hrs. Compared other normal X one controller rechargeable battery, the charger shorten charging time by 50%

【Perfectly Slide Back Cover and Smaller Size】Unlike other rechargeable xbox one controller battery pack or disposal AA batteries, this X one battery pack have unique shape to fit X one controller, you can easily slide the back cover off after putting X one battery into X one controller. And the portable size allows you put it anywhere at your home, it won’t occupy additional space