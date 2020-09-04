Contixo 10 Inch Kids Learning Android Tablet with Parental Control 16GB for Children Infant Toddlers at Home School – Pre-Loaded Educational Apps – Child-Proof Case – Great Gift for Kids (Pink)



Product Description

Full-Featured for Better User Experience

The 10 inch kids tablet adopts a 1280 x 800 HD IPS display, equipped with faster 1.5GHz Quad-Core Processor, 2GB RAM & 16GB Storage and expandable up to 128GB with microSD. Latest Android 9.0 Pie offers high speed and responsiveness to run educational apps and games.

Pre-Loaded and Endless Kid-Friendly Content

The Android team at Google has certified all K101 devices to ensure they are secure and ready to run apps from Google and the Play Store. Thousands of learning apps to explore on the Google Certified Play Store such as Youtube Kids, Disney+, and many more.

Advanced Parental Control System

The “Kids Place” feature effectively keeps your kids away from inappropriate content while still offering thousands of age appropriate contents that are suitable. Parents can decide on screen time, hand-pick kid’s content, and set educational goals.

Durable Protective Case and Screen Protector

Our kid-proof silicone case is soft, lightweight and extremely durable, perfect for little hands. The 3-layer film LCD screen protector keeps the screen safe from scuffs and scratches. Parents should not worry about any damages or drops hurt their children.

Capture the Childhood Memories

Contixo 2020 upgraded kids tablet allows your kids to take pictures, selfies and videos with the 8MP rear webcam. 8-megapixel camera will capture better images and give excellent results. Enjoying the fun of taking pictures and exert children’s imagination well.

Supporting Bluetooth & 189 Languages

With Bluetooth function, our child tablet is compatible with wireless keyboard, mouse, headphone, etc., Supporting 189 Languages, including Spanish. All kids deserve it! Perfect birthday, Christmas, holiday gifts for boys and girls aged 3~10.

Enjoy Long-Lasting Battery Life

K101 toddler tablet equipped the 4,500mAh lithium ion battery and allows for up to 10 hours of reading use or 5 hours of video play on a single charge, making it convenient for family camping, long flights, and road trips. Let your kids enjoy their time.

Explore Their Imagination and Creativity

Learning through play is best for kids to understand the world around them. Hundreds of creativity apps available on the Google Play. Contixo K101 home learning tablet can boost your kids imagination, creativity and gain the self-confidence.

Display

10″ HD IPS

7″ HD

7″ HD

Resolution

1280 x 800

1024 x 600

1024 x 600

Operating System

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 8.1 Go

Storage

16 GB (add up to 128 GB with microSD)

16 GB (add up to 128 GB with microSD)

16 GB (add up to 128 GB with microSD)

CPU & RAM

1.5GHz Quad-Core & 2 GB DDR SDRAM

1.5GHz Quad-Core & 2 GB DDR SDRAM

1.5GHz Quad-Core & 1 GB DDR SDRAM

Connectivity

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)

2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n)

Battery Life

4,500mAh Lithium-ion & up to 10 hours of reading and 5 hours of video play

3,200mAh Lithium-ion & up to 10 hours of reading and 4 hours of video play

3,200mAh Lithium-ion & up to 10 hours of reading and 4 hours of video play

Rear Webcam Resolution

8 MP

2 MP

2 MP

Content

Pre-loaded top educational apps, games, books and more in Google Certified Play Store

Pre-loaded top educational apps, games, books and more in Google Certified Play Store

Pre-loaded top educational apps, games, books and more in Google Certified Play Store

Bluetooth

✓

✓

✓

