A regular training course on behavioral economics in the field of energy was held in London from May 4 to 10.

The course was developed by the University of London College (UCL) in collaboration with the Bartlett School of Environment, Energy and Resources in collaboration with the Institute for Vocational Training (IMC).

According to the author of the course Lorenzo Lotti, the main emphasis was placed on the development of the economy, the change of behavior of economic entities in the context of the transition from the use of mineral fuels to “green energy”, the study of possible risks to the environment.

Specialists from Armenian energy companies, energy enterprises and electrical networks took part in the training. It was a continuation of the professional development course dedicated to the issues of changing the economic behavior of market participants in the conditions of liberalization of the electricity market, which was held on February 18-20 in Yerevan.

The listeners got acquainted with the principles of liberalization of the electricity market, the decision-making challenges of energy-producing enterprises in the free market, as well as the peculiarities of production cycles of alternative energy sources and the technical possibilities of “green energy” accumulation.

The participation of 4 out of 12 students became possible thanks to the nominal scholarship of MVKK. It was established in honor of the Honored Pedagogue of the Republic of Armenia Rima Khachatryan, whose innovative method of teaching aimed at achieving results was widespread in the pedagogical community in the 1990s and significantly contributed to the development of educational reforms in Armenia.