Contigo AUTOSPOUT Straw Striker Chill Stainless Steel Kids Water Bottle, 10 oz, Thistle

Climbing trees, building forts and finding bugs will make anyone break out in a sweat. So, keep the little one happy and hydrated with an icy cold drink in the Flip Chill water bottle. Not only will it stay cold for up to 12 hours, but it also has a spill-proof valve, so you don’t have to worry about drinks spilling on the new couch cushion fort.

For the Long Haul – Drinks stay cold up to 12 hours with THERMALOCK Vacuum Insulation

No More Spills – The AUTOSPOUT lid features a straw and a spill-proof valve so you don’t have to worry about spills (even when it’s open!!!!)

Cleaner Drinking – Protective spout cover keeps out gross dirt and germs

Carry On – Carry loop for on-the-go activities

Perfect Fit – Fits most car cup holders

Clean Up – Top rack dishwasher safe lid and body

Lifetime Warranty