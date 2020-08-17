Conte: Inter not considering themselves the saviours of Italy

The Italian supervisor has actually worried his side are concentrated on themselves and not representing their nation

Antonio Conte swore Inter must not be depicted as Italy’s footballing “saviours” as they fight for Europa League splendor.

A semi-final versus Shakhtar Donetsk waits for coach Conte and his group on Monday in Dusseldorf, with the possibility of ending the season with flatware.

Attentions have actually relied on Inter in your home after Juventus was up to Lyon and Napoli lost to Barcelona in the Champions League last-16, while Atalanta bailed out to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the very same competitors.

The Nerazzurri represent Italy’s last hope for a European prize this season, however Conte dismissed the concept they are betting the country.

The previous Italy and Juventus employer stated in a press conference on Sunday: “We do not consider ourselves the saviours of the nation, we have actually made our journey without taking a look at the others.

“Our goal is to improve ourselves. Personally, if we achieved a European success I would be happy for the club, not for myself. I’m not thinking about my personal record but about the club that decided to hire me.”

Conte looks set to need to cope without the hurt Alexis Sanchez, with the Chilean fighting to recuperate from a hamstring injury.

“Sanchez has …