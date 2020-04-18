Contamination at CDC lab may have caused delays in rolling out coronavirus testing early on

State of New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated at present that nursing properties are privately run amenities and whereas the state has fundamental rules, they don’t get into nice particulars of what these amenities do and what the coverage of communication is.

“I don’t know what else we could release beyond number of deaths per nursing home that doesn’t violate healthcare privacy,” Cuomo stated.

If there’s a criticism {that a} nursing house is non-responsive “than we will talk to the nursing home and follow up,” he added.

When requested if nursing properties have been underreporting, Cuomo stated “I don’t know if that’s what it is.”

“The numbers are going to come out,” he stated including any residence “that thinks they’re gonna sit there and people are not gonna figure out how many people passed away in that nursing home they’re kidding themselves.”

The governor has spoken to a variety of nursing properties and “more than anything” they’re overwhelmed and workers are getting sick. The residents are additionally beneath large stress as a result of they haven’t had guests, he stated.

He doesn’t suppose something is nefarious about reporting, however that it’s simply the dynamic.

By the numbers: Yesterday the state launched knowledge exhibiting there have been 1,109 confirmed Covid-19 deaths and presumed deaths from Covid-19 in 68 long-term care nursing residence amenities in New York.

However, the state didn’t present a breakdown of what number of have been “presumed” deaths however indicated the info can be separated in future updates.

The knowledge can also be incomplete as a result of, for “privacy purposes,” amenities with lower than 5 deaths have been excluded from reporting the outcomes, based on the state website.