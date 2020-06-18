Contact tracing – are wearables and card tech the answer?

Contact tracing apps could help companies return to workplaces as state-wide solutions face delays

But these solutions, like nation-wide apps, attract concerns over data privacy and uptake

Wearable and card technology is emerging as a back-to-basics approach

Globally, nations have now been facing varying waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some countries currently easing up lockdown measures, while other are still imposing more stringent guidance to regulate the spread. Alongside self-isolation policies and stay-at-home mandates, contact tracing was regarded as a critical aspect in preventing the spread of the Ebola virus. Now, contact tracing is once again enlisted to help us combat the latest worldwide pandemic, as people commence to interact yet again.

This has triggered a boom of contact tracing apps deployed not only by tech giants, but by private institutions, and government bodies planning to collect and analyze data vital in the fight COVID-19.

Even though contact tracing apps are in place to contain the spread of the worldwide pandemic, finding the right balance between the dissemination of public data for the greater good and preserving the privacy of public data is not quite easily.

A divided Europe in contact-tracing

Europe has been divided by the adoption of contact tracing apps. As Financial Times described, countries like Germany, Italy, Ireland, Austria, and Switzerland are developing their particular apps predicated on available computer software from tech firms. Meanwhile, the UK, France, and Norway decided on an even more centralized approach that provides health authorities primary control over contact tracing data.

Over the weekend, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that the nation’s smartphone app to trace COVID-19 infections is ready for roll outs, in tandem with easing travel restrictions. The app will alert users when they come right into close proximity with individuals at risk of illness. Essentially, the app’s design is based on privacy-focused application programming interface (API) technology manufactured by tech giants Apple and Google.

Italy has launched an unique version of a contact tracing app based on Apple and Google’s model, called Immuni. To date, Immuni has significantly more than 1 million downloads on the Google Play app store, but that’s still a long way from the country’s population total of around 60 million.

As some nations continue to move ahead with the deployment of apps, Norway is putting a halt on its national coronavirus contact tracing app. The nation’s data protection authorities have raised an alarm that the software, Smittestopp, is compromising user data privacy because it continuously uploads a user’s locations.

Nations are increasingly facing widespread pressure to deploy a contact tracing app that takes privacy features seriously, are easy to adopt, and that micro-communities, like businesses, can refer to if they develop their particular solutions in offices.

Card-based and wearable contact tracing

One of the emerging some ideas that fills this gap is card or wearable technology. Businesses are considering stand-alone card technology answers to keep their staff and clients safe while addressing data privacy concerns, and reducing reliance on and power consumption from individuals’ devices – and making enterprise-wide uptake and usage more of a warranty.

Following this model, businesses would issue a registered contact card unique to their employees. The simple contact card is backed by a contact tracing platform, and proximity data is uploaded securely from cards to an encrypted server, without actual private information stored in virtually any of the cards.

In “closed environments” ⁠— like food manufacturing factories and fulfillment warehouses ⁠— this solution could be ideal because it immediately alarms users of potential risks and is even in a position to reduce contact tracing time for warnings.

Since employees in close proximity with colleagues who have tested positive for COVID-19 will soon be immediately notified, they are able to just take appropriate measures. Organizations will save you the time and resources needed to by hand track each contact.

The minimalist idea of a contact tracing card is that it doesn’t depend on the backing of IT infrastructure: There’s no down load of a mobile app, no requirement for an web connection, and the lack of registration of information that is personal is seen favorably by those concerned with inputting their details and particulars.

The main aspects of card technology is its minimal need certainly to function but the immense capability for enterprise-wide deployment.

Singapore has been at the leading edge of digital contact tracing, having developed its TraceTogether app months in front of other countries. However, despite a well-publicized campaign, it faced relatively poor uptake, with just one single in six citizens installing. The city-state, which is usually compared to running like a corporation itself, has become considering wearables as a low-cost, but more dependable solution.

On TechHQ, Raja Roy, head of engineering at PK, discussed the need for “privacy-first” and Bluetooth-inspired apps as opposed to “private geolocation data” used to track interactions. The stated apps require minimal user information and a selected team (such as administrators or HR personnel) to access the database.

Taking into account the dilemmas raised regarding apps, stand-alone solutions bear promising signs to assuage concerns.