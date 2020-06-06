Contact-tracing and peer pressure: how Japan has controlled coronavirus | Tomoya Saito | Opinion

It is secure to say that the measures taken by Japan through the Covid-19 pandemic have thus far delivered relative success. At the time of writing, now we have seen 903 deaths, which makes the mortality fee 0.72 per 100,000 people. This is one-eightieth that of the UK (60.14) and is decrease than another G7 nation.

Thanks to the truth that the speed of latest sufferers can be low and regular, Japan lifted its state of emergency on 25 May. There has been lots of trial and error (take the Diamond Princess cruise ship case, for instance, over which Japan was uncovered to a lot criticism). Yet since what we take into account to be the primary wave was handled with none lockdowns or curfews, we are sometimes requested for the secrets and techniques of our preliminary success.

Time-consuming public well being work

The first precept of controlling an rising illness is to detect the outbreak and reply early. Understanding the transmission dynamics via subject investigations is vital. Japan is lucky to have 469 local public health centres with greater than 25,000 employees, who’ve been working onerous to conduct contact tracing even earlier than the virus turned prevalent within the nation. With no tracing apps (given sufferers’ reluctance to reveal full info), contact tracing has been considerably analogue and time-consuming, involving calling sufferers and politely asking them to call the individuals they’ve met with within the final fortnight. But the system has labored nicely, and has resulted in an efficient “cluster-focused” strategy.

Pinpointing “clusters”

What we discovered at an early stage was that efforts to seek out instances via testing those that had had contact with sufferers was not notably efficient. Further investigation revealed that whereas many sufferers don’t infect anybody, some find yourself infecting many, thereby forming “clusters” of contaminated individuals from a single supply.

Therefore, along with contact tracing, we targeted on a retrospective monitoring of hyperlinks between sufferers and discovered unrecognised instances surrounding the potential supply, thereby figuring out clusters. In addition, monitoring of the variety of unlinked instances led to an early detection of exponential development within the variety of sufferers, which enabled the federal government to offer the general public with an efficient early warning.

Clear and efficient communications

The authorities of Japan doesn’t have the authorized authority to implement sturdy measures corresponding to lockdowns and curfews. Similarly, all of the journey restrictions introduced have been voluntary requests. What the federal government was left with, subsequently, was its functionality to share information in regards to the illness with the general public in an easy-to-understand method. Through the cluster investigation, we recognised that the “three Cs” (closed, crowded areas with shut contact) have been the main environmental threat elements that led to clusters. The authorities launched the “Avoid three Cs” slogan from early March, which I imagine helped considerably to delay the height.

Strong peer stress

Foreign guests and expatriates in Japan can inform you how the Japanese are loyal to uncodified social norms. Physical distancing measures exist in Japan below the Special Measures Act, however the authorities can solely encourage individuals to remain at residence; closure of services could be requested, however offenders won’t be punished.

Yet the vast majority of individuals made efforts to remain at residence and purchasing centres remained closed in main cities through the state of emergency. Whether Japan can depend on the identical methodology in a potential second wave stays to be seen.

Bows and masks

Social customs had a major function to play. Shaking palms – not to mention hugging and kissing – is seen as a western style to greet individuals. In addition, many Japanese are much less reluctant to put on masks, as it is not uncommon to put on them so as to safeguard towards pollen allergic reactions in spring and flu in winter. Social customs corresponding to these might have helped decrease the transmission effectivity locally – and might have made it simpler for individuals to simply accept the brand new actuality.

It is reported that Anders Tegnell, chief epidemiologist of Sweden, who designed the soft-touch strategy to the virus, remarked, “If we were to encounter the same illness with the same knowledge that we have today, I think our response would land somewhere in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done.” Talking in regards to the middle-approach, I can’t assist surprise if Tegnell had these Japanese measures and customs in thoughts.

Yet we can’t and mustn’t let our guard down. Tokyo is now step by step reopening. Whether Japan can stay equally resilient and whether or not individuals can get used to a “new normal” by exercising peer stress through the anticipated second wave stays to be seen.

• Dr Tomoya Saito is director of the Department of Health Crisis Management at Japan’s National Institute of Public Health