Consumers worldwide spent $900B more online in 2020: RPT

Consumers spent an additional $900 billion in online retail last year, according to Mastercard’s latest Recovery Insights report. Bricklin Dwyer, Mastercard Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland to break down the company’s latest consumer spending report and discuss the outlook for retailers as the economy reopens.
