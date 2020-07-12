Consumer spending jumps 22 per cent as lockdown is lifted providing much-needed economy boost

Reopening high streets, unlocking pubs and giving the green light to holidays abroad has delivered a welcome lift to the economy, based on data prepared for The Mail on Sunday.

Pubs opened last week-end and air companies have stepped up efforts to reinstate flights following the Government relaxed restrictions on families jetting off for summer breaks.

Data from Barclaycard, which tracks spending through merchant card readers, unveiled consumer spending has increased 22 per cent to date this month, compared with the exact same period in June.

New data has revealed that reopening the high street (pictured) has given a boost to the economy combined with reopening of pubs and permission for Britons to take holiday again

Spending last week alone rose ten per cent compared to the week before as the changes took effect.

That included an 11 per cent escalation in spending at shops, a 14 per cent rise in spending on flights, travel and holidays and a 61 per cent increase in purchases of foreign exchange as consumers prepare to splash on summer breaks.

The rise is likely to be welcomed as an indicator of economic ‘green shoots’. But a recovery from the pandemic lockdown is still far off.

There were signs that parts of the economy aren’t gaining the exact same traction as others. Barclaycard data reveals spending on petrol the other day fell by 0.5 per cent.

Spending in shops the other day alone rose ten per cent set alongside the week before but a recovery from the pandemic lockdown is still far off

That suggests workers aren’t yet travelling back to work in good sized quantities, and possibly that drivers remain reluctant to journey long distances after months to be warned against travelling definately not home.

Business owners said spending remains somewhat down weighed against this time this past year.

High street sources said even the best performing fashion chains are still about 30 per cent down on this past year while the most clothing shops are struggling to sell half as much as they did last July.

Online sales have provided some relief but haven’t made up for the significant shortfall in shops.

One senior high street executive said: ‘These increases are from a very low base.’

Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments, said: ‘We’re not from the woods yet.’

But that he added: ‘The good news is that consumers are still comfortable with the idea of shopping face-to-face.’

Spending in UK pubs hit the £210million mark throughout the July 4 weekend, once the Government allowed all establishments selling alcohol to fully reopen again

Millions of workers remain being paid under the Government-funded furlough scheme and thousands of job cuts have been announced in recent weeks as firms spend less and prepare to hunker down and battle through the coming months.

The growth in spending comes on the heels of a 13 per cent increase in spending on cards in June compared with May.

Spending at pubs hit £210 million on the July 4 weekend, a growth of more than 70 per cent on the same week-end a year earlier in the day, according to analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

PwC said consumer confidence was on an improving trend since March. A fifth of those giving an answer to its June survey said they believe their finances will be ‘better off in the next 12 months’, with just below a third expecting to be worse off.

The most optimistic are 18-to-24-year-olds, with 45-to-64-year-olds the least optimistic. PwC said disposable income is maybe not ‘a current concern for most consumers’.