Consumer Reports says these are 10 cars most likely to need engine rebuilds

Consumer Reports has identified 10 recent models that are most likely to require a full engine rebuild earlier than they attain 200,000 miles and at what level they’ve entered the hazard zone.

According to the report, the 2009-2010 Audi A4 powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is the most widespread offender, and likely to endure a problem between 107,000 to 153,000 miles into its life.

The 2008 Ford F-350 with a 6.4-liter turbodiesel is second and its issues can begin with as few as 65,000 miles on the odometer.

The third is the retro 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser, which was solely obtainable with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that the report discovered usually goes unhealthy between 102,500 and 133,000 miles.

The 2008 Mini Cooper/Countryman, 2010 Chevy Equinox/GMC Terrain, 2006 Jeep Wrangler, 2010 Cadillac SRX, 2003 Acura MDX, 2006 Buick Lucerne and 2010 GMC Acadia rounded out the highest 10.

Further particulars for every of the fashions will be discovered at this link.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP