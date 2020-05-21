Consultation on formation of the Unit 1991 held in the defense ministry – Panorama

On May 21 a consultation occurred in the Defense Ministry’s head office, which reviewed concerns of the company of as well as formation of “Unit 1991” in the RA Armed pressures.

The “Unit 1991” program was released by the Foundation for Armenian Science as well as Technology as well as imagines the development of a brand-new unique unit within the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, because of this of which it will certainly be feasible to apply clinical research study jobs as well as evaluations focused on addressing tool as well as lengthy- term concerns.

The conversation was chaired by Deputy Defense Minister Gabriel Balayan, the press solution at the ministry reported.

The conversation dealt with option requirements as well as needs of the pre- draftees that have actually related to get involved in in the areas of information scientific research as well as expert system.