Consul General in LA calls on Armenians to be extremely vigilant in the face of Azerbaijani provocations – Panorama

Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian has issued a message to members of the Armenian community in California. On the message posted on Facebook, the Consul General remind that the aggressive attacks and incursion attempts of the Azerbaijani side on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have recently spread to a number of countries around the world, where tangible Armenian community is present.

“California, in particular, has become one of the main targets of Azerbaijani provocations in this regard, as we evidenced last week’s provocative Azerbaijani actions during a peaceful demonstration of the Armenian community in front of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, as well as the vandalism at San Francisco Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian school,” wrote Baibourtian, adding: “Given the hostility shown by the Azerbaijani side towards the Armenians, we urge our community to be extremely vigilant and cautious in the face of Azerbaijani provocative actions and to refrain from any steps that could create grounds for Azerbaijani provocations. We urge you to immediately apply to police and law enforcement agencies in case of such suspicion of a possible Azerbaijani provocation. The Consulate General of Armenia, in its turn, will do the utmost to…