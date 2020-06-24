Construction worker’s family sue employer after he fell to death

The family of a construction worker who plunged to his death while taking care of a Chicago church has filed case against his employer, claiming bosses failed to provide proper protections.

Francisco Aguilar, 57, fell two stories from scaffolding on November 22nd of last year at 4901 W. Ferdinand St. in the city’s Austin neighborhood. He died from his injuries in hospital on December 6.

Aguilar left out a wife and six children, who’re now seeking more than $50,000 in damages from Destiny Builders.

A suit filed on behalf of the family by Romanucci and Blandin Law claims fall protections are not in place for Aguilar as well as other employees at work.

Francisco Aguilar, 57, (left) fell two stories from scaffolding on November 22nd of last year at 4901 W. Ferdinand St. in the city’s Austin neighborhood. He died from his injuries in hospital on December 6.

It further alleges that Destiny Builders ‘knowingly exposed employees to falling hazards by not providing proper scaffolding, railing, harnesses or supervision,’ according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Attorney Michael R. Grieco accused the company to be ‘shamefully negligent’.

Meanwhile, Aguilar’s son, Ariel, told The Sun-Times that it is ‘very difficult’ for his family to ‘explain the loss of their father’.

He added that the clan were ‘angered’ once they learned that Destiny Builders allegedly ‘did not follow the necessary safety rules and requirements’.

‘There is not any excuse for operating a construction company that way and our family will pay the cost forever,’ he stated.

According to Fox 32, the construction site has since been power down since the tragedy occurred right back more than seven months ago. The Aguilar family’s solicitors say for the reason that Destiny Builders ‘lacks permits’.

Aguilar was working at on a fresh church build at 4901 W. Ferdinand St. in the city’s Austin neighbor hood. The block is pictured in an image taken before 2014, housing the Unity Church of God in Christ. That structure was destroyed in a 2014 fire

The company was working to construct a fresh church at the same location where still another place of worship was destroyed in a blaze back 2014.

Unity Church of God in Christ burned down on September 20 of the year, despite 100 firefighters working to douse the flames.

It is unclear if the same religious organization is rebuilding the structure, or whether a fresh congregation is moving in,.