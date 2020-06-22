Construction worker dies at Monaco’s training ground after rock falls from cliff | Football News





A tragedy occurred at Monaco’s training ground

Monaco stated a development worker died at the French membership’s training ground on Monday after a bit of rock from a cliff face got here free.

Monaco practice at a hilly commune in southeastern France referred to as La Turbie, the place a cliff overlooks one aspect of the pitch.

The membership stated in an announcement that the incident occurred at round 2pm when work was being carried out on the cliff face. It occurred in a zone away from any gamers, workers or members of the general public.

“Deeply affected, Monaco offers all of its support to the victim’s family,” the membership stated.

While the membership offered no particulars, sports activities each day L’Equipe reported he was a person in his mid-50s who was working a mechanical digger at the time of the incident.