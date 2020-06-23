Constitutional reforms: Parliament members ‘authorized to dispute’ recently adopted amendments, says former minister – Armenian News

The parliamentary opposition has at the very least two grounds to apply to the Constitutional Court to dispute the conformity of the recently adopted legislative amendments to the natural regulation of Armenia, in accordance to a former minister of justice.

In an interview with Tert.am, Davit Harutyun cited significantly Section 4, Article 168 of the Constitution establishing the powers of the excessive court docket. “The point is that the Constitutional Court is vested with the power to resolve disputes arising between constitutional bodies with respect to their authority. And the authority envisaged under the Constitution is closely interrelated with the strengthening of the parliamentary minorities’ rights. The goal is to enable a fifth of the lawmakers to apply [to the Constitutional Court] against the National Assembly in cases of both specific actions or inaction or a legal act – whenever they find that the authorities vested in them under the Constitution are endangered or have been otherwise violated,” he defined.

Harutyunyan mentioned he sees all the mandatory grounds and preconditions permitting the political minority to search constitutional ensures. “It is definitely possible to apply to the Constitutional Court, as there are at least two grounds based on the same article. The first deals with the National Assembly’s inaction in terms of obtaining a conclusion. Given that a parliament member involved in a decision-making process votes either ‘for’ or ‘against’, or participates or refrains from participating in a voting, [that person] must be given the opportunity under the Constitution to have the conclusion by the Constitutional Court. Having deprived a parliament member of that right, we have virtually deprived him or her of a key constitutional authority,” Harutyunyan mentioned, contemplating the National Assembly’s inaction an actual floor for initiating the process.

As for the second concern, the former minister referred to the authorized act adopted by the National Assembly. “That is to say, a constitutional amendment allowing the National Assembly’s majority to replenish the list of most Constitutional Court judges poses a real hazard in case of future breaches of a constitutional authority. The same fifth of lawmakers may as well dispute the constitutionality of any law at the Constitutional Court, and given that the Court is formed mainly by the pro-government majority (a scenario that the draft in question will eventually entail), the application lodged by a fifth [of parliament] will be then subject to examination by a non-legitimate Constitutional Court. And hence no impartiality would be virtually guaranteed in that case,” Harutyunyan warned.