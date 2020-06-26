Constitutional reforms ‘not immediately effective’ – ex-prosecutor general responds to justice minister’s remark   – Armenian News

The justice minister’s approach insisting on the termination of three members of the Constitutional Court and the appointment of Hrayr Tovmasyan, the CC chairman, a judge, is situated upon the old text of our Constitution, a former prosecutor general said Thursday, dismissing the allegations that the government-backed constitutional reforms will soon be immediately effective starting from June 26.

In an interview with Tert.am, Gevorg Kostanyan noted that no fundamental constitutional legal acts have been previously revised to bring the necessary norms in line with the recently adopted amendments.

Mr. Kostanyan, the judges of the Constitutional Court say the constitutional change isn’t in essence enough for terminating their authority, which is to say their powers aren’t suspended. What [Minister of Justice] Rustam Badasyan says, however, is that the constitutional norms are immediately effective, i.e. – those norms directly access effect even without changes in regulations. But they go to rapidly enforce amendments. What procedures does the Constitution envisage?

The Constitution features a supreme legal force, but its norms are not immediately effective. While under the 2005 Constitution, it had been clearly defined that constitutional norms enter immediately in to effect, that clause isn’t any longer set up, i.e. – it had been eliminated underneath the 2015 Constitution. The immediate effect of purely constitutional norms applies only and exclusively to might human and civilian rights and liberties. That is to say, the constitutional norms work well only with respect to Chapter 2 of the Constitution.

This accounts also for the fact that Section 3, Article 167 of the Constitution prescribes the task for the formation and the activity of the Constitutional Court only under the Constitution and the Law on the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Armenia. There is completely no indication that the procedures for the formation and the experience of the Constitutional Court are prescribed only by the Constitution. And this is the most important thing to mention.

The minister of justice says they will rapidly undertake the amendments to the law, which can be to say they are informed of typical in question. Are there other regulations in terms of effectuating the changes?

That the minister of justice accepts the fact basically, saying in his statement that the laws must certanly be brought in line with the Constitution within the shortest possible timeframes means that that he, in point of fact, accepts also the fact that the laws working with the Constitutional Court’s formation must be immediately brought in to compliance with the Constitution to later allow for terminating the authority of the CC judges.

What then makes up about Badasyan’s statement that the laws bust be introduced line with the Constitution tomorrow [June 26]?

That’s accounted exclusively by the truth that Baadasyan found the constitutional changes are immediately effective. Hence the statement doesn’t originally have any legal or constitutional grounds. The justice minister’s approach is situated upon the old text of the Constitution.