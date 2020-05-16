Constitutional reforms: CoE official confirms receipt of Armenian authorities’ request for advisory opinion – Armenian News

The Council of Europe’s Director General for Human Rights and Rule of Law has confirmed the receipt of a request by the Armenian authorities for the Venice Commission’s advisory opinion on the proposed constitutional reforms.

Christos Giakoumopoulos shared the information in a letter to Ruben Melikyan, the coordinator of the “NO” marketing campaign headquarters.

“Mr Giakoumopoulos mentioned they Armenian authorities have determined to request the Venice Commission’s opinion relating to the [constitutional] adjustments.

“Mr Giakoumopoulos also expressed optimism that it will be possible, through the Venice Commission’s support, to arrive at a solution that would respect both the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and the requirements of rule of law,” reads the assertion printed on the headquarters’ Facebook web page.