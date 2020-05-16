Constitutional reforms: CoE official confirms receipt of Armenian authorities’ request for advisory opinion – Armenian News

By
Jasyson
-

The Council of Europe’s Director General for Human Rights and Rule of Law has confirmed the receipt of a request by the Armenian authorities for the Venice Commission’s advisory opinion on the proposed constitutional reforms.

Christos Giakoumopoulos shared the information in a letter to Ruben Melikyan, the coordinator of the “NO” marketing campaign headquarters.

“Mr Giakoumopoulos mentioned they Armenian authorities have determined to request the Venice Commission’s opinion relating to the [constitutional] adjustments.

“Mr Giakoumopoulos also expressed optimism that it will be possible, through the Venice Commission’s support, to arrive at a solution that would respect both the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and the requirements of rule of law,” reads the assertion printed on the headquarters’ Facebook web page.

 



Source link

Post Views: 7

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR