Constitutional reforms: Cassation Court to be ‘incorporated’ into top judicial body – Armenian News

The draft constitutional reforms imagine a merger prepare for including the Cassation Court into the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

The initial variation of the costs likewise consists of a provision proposing to vest every court with the power to guideline on the constitutionality of any concern, Daniel Ioannisyan, a member of the commission of experts elaborating the brand-new modifications, stated in a post on Facebook.

In his words, the design”has not yet been thoroughly discussed” The brand-new judicial body therefore developed will be called the”Supreme Court” Ioannisyan states he backed the proposition “after long considerations”.

“I am confident that the reform, if finally adopted, will make justice – particularly constitutional justice – more accessible and effective,” the activist included.