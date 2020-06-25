Constitutional reforms: Bright Armenia pledges support to Prosperous Armenia ‘in case of jointly elaborated bid’ – Armenian News

The lawmakers of the Bright Armenia social gathering will supply support to the colleagues from Prosperous Armenia in case the 2 parliamentary forces embark on the joint laboration of a bid topic to the Constitutional Court’s consideration, a lawmaker from the opposition social gathering stated immediately.

“The Prosperous Armenia party submitted an appeal which disputed the unconstitutionality issue with respect to only one provision. We need to add at least three provisions, i.e. – to write a new application. If our colleagues retain their signature, we till join them to submit a new appeal to the Constitutional Court on behalf of the two [parliamentary] factions,” Taron Simonyan advised reporters on the National Assembly.

The chief of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament, Edmon Marukyan, had earlier stated that their political crew is not going to be part of Prosperous Armenia, preferring as an alternative to wait till July 7, the date the Constitutional Court is to full the examination of the appeals submitted by second President Robert Kocharyan.