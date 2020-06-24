Constitutional Court Judges issue a joint statement – Panorama

Seven Judges of the Constitutional Court of Armenia have issued a joint statement, expressing concern over current developments across the Court.

To remind, the Armenian parliament handed on Monday laws on constitutional adjustments, calling for the quick substitute of the Constitutional Court chairman and three judges of Armenia’s prime courtroom.

“We, the undersigned Judges of the Constitutional Court, are strongly involved about current developments, in regards to the Constitutional Court which have additionally been raised by Armenian and worldwide constructions.

We urge all our bodies of public authorities to be guided solely and completely by the Constitution of their choices and actions. The Constitutional Court continues its work as regular, making certain the precedence of the Constitution,” the statement learn, signed by Hrayr Tovmasyan, Alvina Gyulumyan, Felix Tokhyan, Arayik Tunyan, Ashot Khachatryan, Hrant Nazaryan, Arevik Petrosyan.

To word, Constitutional Court Judges Vahe Grigoryan and Arman Dilanyan haven’t joined the statement.