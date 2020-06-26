Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan reveals reasons for not fulfilling his duties – Panorama

Vahe Grigoryan, a judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, has unmasked two reasons for his failure to fulfil his duties in the last one year.

“During the past year, I did not fulfil my job responsibilities for two reasons. First, the constitutionality of the Constitutional Court was in question. Second, the Constitutional Court had a significant gap in democratic legitimacy,” Grigoryan told reporters on Friday.

To the question whether it’s fair he received an income for annually without planning to work, the judge said he is not to blame for it.

“My salary is my only source of income. If I quit that supply of living, how calm are you going to, as a citizen of Armenia, feel, thinking ‘What is that judge living on? What income should he live on?’ Have you ever seriously considered it?” that he asked.

“Yes, there are situations when the official cannot attend the sessions. But I have not spent time in vain; I have elaborated draft procedural documents, which are going to be discussed and adopted over time. And the fact that I get paid or use a service car is presented by some media outlets as a reason for the crisis in the Constitutional Court. You are on the right path to focus on the crisis, even through personal attacks on me,” that he stressed.

To the remark whether he should have run as a judge of Armenia’s highest court when the crisis was over, Vahe Grigoryan described his remarks on the specific situation in the court made at the parliament this past year.

“I have realized that there surely is a crisis and I have entered that field myself to simply help handle the crisis. I’ve no idea what it indicates to wait for the crisis to be resolved to be elected a judge,” that he said.

Asked how he’s fought the crisis in the court, the judge said no-one can combat it.

“I can only have my utmost input through my publications and positions,” that he added.