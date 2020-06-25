Constitutional coup to deepen political and economic crisis in Armenia – analyst – Armenian News

The recently adopted constitutional reforms, amounting to a genuine coup in Armenia, will eventually deprive the country of democratic counterbalances, deepening the political and economic crisis, according to Aghasi Yenokyan, the founder and leader of the civic platform Media Advocate.

In a public post on Facebook earlier in the day today, the analyst dismissed the political majority’s allegations that the amendments to the basic law may bring the society positive changes in the future.

“The constitutional coup is not going to enhance the Armenian citizens’ life – as some lawmakers used to promise. It will eventually deprive Armenia of the democratic counterbalance mechanisms, increasingly deepening the political and economic crisis.

“These laws are objective regularities – functioning aside from our will. Nobody, not really [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan, may possibly break them. It is surprising, in addition, that [President] Armen Sarkissian, a man of a respectable age – unlike those teenagers – and, what’s a lot more a physicist-professor, proves to be unacquainted with the objective and universal character of these laws,” that he said, referring to the recently signed decree authorizing the enforcement of constitutional changes minus the president’s formal consent.