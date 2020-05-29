Constitution offers no mechanism to revoke referendum – opposition MP – Armenian News

The Constitution of Armenia offers no mechanism or possibility in any respect to revoke a public referendum, an opposition MP from the Prosperous Armenia occasion (PAP) mentioned Sunday, proposing as an alternative revisions of legislative acts to reschedule the voting.

In an interview with Tert.am, Shake Isayan say their political crew doesn’t see a constitutional disaster within the nation to necessitate reforms within the fundamental regulation.

“The authorities voice the thesis that they can conduct a referendum at virtually any hour. Well then, if that’s really the case, our counter-argument is not to abandon the most constitutional mechanism, i.e. – a referendum, and move instead to postponing rather than canceling it through non-legitimate methods,” she mentioned.

Isayan mentioned they often deal with the constitutional reforms as a false agenda, particularly below the present situations of the coronaviirus pandemic. “Over the period of my activity in the current parliament in the past 1.5 years [since the December 2018 snap elections], we have submitted several draft laws dealing directly or indirectly with the Constitutional Court,” the lawmaker mentioned.

Isayan famous that their political faction was the primary to suggest a referendum as an actual answer when it comes to estimating the general public demand however had to later abstain from vote in parliament, seeing sure authorized inaccuracies within the doc.